NLC launches regular cargo service for China

In a bid to promote bilateral trade and activate the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) has commenced regular cargo service from Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai.

The launch of this cargo service will help pave the way for the implementation of the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement among China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the International Road Transport (TIR) Convention in the future. These agreements will establish clear roadmaps for regional trade development ensuring overall economic progress in the region.