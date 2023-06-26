Crackdown on human traffickers intensified

ISLAMABAD: Intensifying campaign against the human traffickers, FIA Director General (DG) directed the authorities concerned to constitute high powered committees to made headway to the human traffickers on intelligence based information and hunt them down on war footing, an FIA Headquarters spokesman said Sunday. The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC), Islamabad, in a big breakthrough have arrested 6 suspects involved in trafficking people to Greece against millions of rupees and shifted to FIA police station for further investigation, the spokesman said, adding “Five to six people are directly involved in transporting the people through the ship which was wrecked near Greece. These people have been hunted down from Kalar Syedan, Jhang and Peshawar, identified as Tanvir Ahmad, Mohammad Yousaf, Junaid Mehmood, Mohammad Islam and Haider Ali.”

To round up criminals involved in human trafficking, a high powered investigation committee has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director FIA Rana Shahid Habib on the direction of DG FIA, the spokesman maintained, adding the committee would constitute teams to conduct raids on intelligence based information. The committee will be bound to submit weekly progress report before the DG FIA, the spokesman concluded.