Ex-SBP deputy governor urges end to economy quick-fixes

KARACHI: Pakistan’s policymakers need to tell the truth, trust economic experts and stop pretending there are quick fixes to the country’s economic problems and to do that they can take inspiration from Manmohan Singh’s 1991 economic reforms in India, says former deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Murtaza Syed in a Twitter thread.

Tweeting a detailed thread on Sunday on how India managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Murtaza Syed says that “some 30 years ago, India too was on the edge of bankruptcy. In response, its finance minister delivered a budget speech for the ages” that changed India forever.

He adds that Manmohan Singh’s 1991 budget speech “couldn’t be more different than the budget we have recently heard in Pakistan.”

First, says Syed, “accomplished economist” Manmohan Singh in his budget speech neither dwelled on what his predecessors had done nor on “imagined global conspiracies”. Instead, he acknowledged that the country was “in its deepest ever crisis...the crisis was of India’s own making” and the country “was living on borrowed resources and borrowed time. There was no time to waste if it was to survive. There were no soft options left. But India could rise from the ashes if it did the hard yards. The emergence of India was ‘an idea whose time had come’”.

The second point Syed highlights is that “instead of pretending that the crisis was temporary and life could [quickly go back] to some imagined past ‘golden period’”, Manmohan Singh made it clear that “the crisis was endemic and would take at least three years of determined action to resolve. But it would be worth it in the end.”

Syed says that India’s finance minister was brutally honest about the fatal mistakes in India’s growth model: “Like Pakistan today, India was running large fiscal and current account deficits, which had led to “the buildup in domestic and external debt that was crippling the economy. This game was now up.”

To fix the situation, Manmohan Singh “presented a strong stabilization plan that was necessary to deal with the immediate crisis”. Syed says that this plan was centred on “slashing wasteful government spending on tax incentives, untargeted export subsidies, meaningless ministries and loss-making SOEs, while moving to a more flexible rupee.”

How did Manmohan Singh make sure that this effort at stabilization wouldn’t kill the economy and hurt the poor? Per Murtaza Syed, he did that by “simultaneously [freeing] the private sector by getting rid of inefficient government controls (the notorious License Raj), trade restrictions, public monopolies and barriers to entry for new firms as well as foreigners wanting to produce and invest in the country.” This is something Pakistan needs, says Syed: “similarly clever quid pro quos for getting domestic stakeholders to support our much-needed reforms”.

These reforms were not implemented haphazardly by India’s government. Syed says that Manmohan Singh “paid due attention to coordination and sequencing so that they would not have undesirable consequences like a surge in inflation or imports”. This was made possible by the ‘M-document’, a blueprint for the 1991 reforms that had been “prepared by reform-minded economic secretaries, and which had the buy-in of important stakeholders”, including the then Indian PM Narasimha Rao who had “stood by [Manmohan] through all the hard reforms despite heading a minority government”.

Syed says that Manmohan’s budget speech “heralded a breathtaking period of reform. While the government lost the next election, its legacy was assured. It laid the foundation for India’s miracle, and created a consensus within its fractious democracy for deregulation and integration with the world. The rest is history”. In all this there are lessons for Pakistan’s policymakers, writes Murtaza Syed: “tell the truth, correctly diagnose your problems, trust economic experts, provide them political cover, stop pretending there are quick fixes, integrate with the world and inspire your people with a hopeful but honest message. It’s about time.”