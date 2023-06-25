Excise Police recovers huge quantity of drugs

PESHAWAR: In a successful operation, the Excise Police Peshawar Region foiled an attempt of smuggling a large quantity of drugs to Punjab, a spokesman of the Excise Police said here Saturday.
The Excise officials recovered 4,000 grams of heroin by arresting three suspects, the spokesman said. He said that action was taken at Goal Chowk Peshawar towards Islamabad on a secret information.
The Excise Police recovered 4,000 grams of heroin from vehicle number
LEA 6826 and three suspects were arrested on the spot.
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that it was for the first time in...
PESHAWAR: An emergency meeting decided to launch a de-silting campaign across the district and would submit the report...
WANA: Unicef arranged an orientation session regarding the role of media in public awareness in eradicating polio from...
KHAR: The Bajaur Amn Action Committee on Saturday staged a protest rally and urged the government and district...
SWABI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional General Secretary and former district chief...
MANSEHRA: The dwellers of the city and its suburbs have been suffering due to water scarcity as the Tehsil Municipal...