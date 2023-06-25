Meeting decides to launch de-silting drive

PESHAWAR: An emergency meeting decided to launch a de-silting campaign across the district and would submit the report to commissioner Peshawar division within 48 hours.

The Met Department has predicted torrential rains from June 25. A meeting of the different departments including Irrigation, WSSP, Cantonment Board, PDA and municipal departments was held to discuss the situation.

The meeting also decided to remove encroachment along the banks of water channels so that the relief activities were not hindered. It also directed to expedite work on the under-construction waterways.

The meeting directed the relevant departments to initiate the silt cleaning of Shahi Katha and Budhnai forthwith.

The meeting said that the rise in temperature had already raised the water level in the rivers and the torrential rains could increase the water level. It added that these steps would help address any emergency situation effectively.