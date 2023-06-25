Orientation session on vaccination held for journalists

WANA: Unicef arranged an orientation session regarding the role of media in public awareness in eradicating polio from Pakistan.

A briefing was given to the journalists and social media activists of Wana Press Club on the occasion.

DHCSO Aamir Abbas Wazir, DSO Mohammad Munir Wazir, District Coordinator Dr Asmat Wazir, Immunisation Officer Dr Naveed Khattak, DASS Surveillance Officer Dr Riyaz Ahmed Wazir from WHO and on behalf of health, EPI coordinator Dr Hidayatullah said that for the success of anti-polio campaigns, journalists should be involved regularly so that the rumours could be effectively dispelled.

WHO Lower South Waziristan District Coordinator Dr Asmat Wazir said that the journalist had a key role in reforming society.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are still having poliovirus, and had they given priority to compulsory immunisation, they would have eradicated polio by now.

On behalf of COMNET, DHCSO Amir Abbas said: “We all have to play our part to make Pakistan a polio-free country so that we can reach hundred percent children in future polio campaigns.”

He said that apart from polio, children could be protected from 12 other dangerous diseases in compulsory immunisation.

He said the eyes of the world were currently on Pakistan because the poliovirus is present in the environmental samples.