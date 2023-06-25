PMLN KP leader meets Nawaz in London

SWABI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional General Secretary and former district chief organiser Dildar Khan met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday.

Dildar Khan told this correspondent from London that he inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif and lauded the sacrifices rendered by his family for the country.

Dildar Khan said that he informed Nawaz Sharif about the frustration among the party workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that he told the former prime minister that priority should be given to the province, particularly the Swabi district, in the execution of development projects.

He said that only the PMLN could steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.