Mansehra faces water scarcity amid scorching heat

MANSEHRA: The dwellers of the city and its suburbs have been suffering due to water scarcity as the Tehsil Municipal Administration has yet to make the only shallow well scheme operational.

“The tube wells, hand pumps and even local streams have dried up and we are without potable water in such hot weather for the last many weeks,” Mohammad Arif Rajput, a local, told reporters.

The men, women and even minor girls and boys are seen wandering from one home to another in search of potable water but return disappointed as almost 80 percent of sinking water pumps, tube wells and wells have run dry.

“Almost 90 per cent of households in my neighbourhood are without water as sinking pumps and wells have gone dry with the start of hot weather,” Rajput said.

He said owing to the rapidly changing weather cycle, the underground water table in the city and its suburbs has plunged alarmingly in recent years.

“We could have the underground water after drilling a hand pump to 77 feet below the soil in 2008, which plunged further to 150 feet in 2015. And now the group water table has dropped alarmingly to 400 feet in recent days,” he added.

Another local, Mohammad Bashir, said that those households still have a little water quantity in their wells and sinking water pumps couldn’t fetch it because of the prolonged power outages.

“Tehsil Municipal Administration has dug a shallow well near Bothkhatta stream spending huge financial resources to supply water to Channia areas but it couldn’t be made operational even after years of its completion,” Sadaqat Ali, a local resident, said.

The Tehsil Municipal administration had already suspended water supply to households in the city and its suburbs from Bothkhatta and Ichar nullah water supplies schemes after they dried up in recent years.

Traffic violations: The traffic wardens on Saturday fined many drivers and motorists for violation of traffic rules in parts of the district.

“We have fined drivers as they parked vehicles in no parking zones and were found guilty of traffic rules,” Rashid Khan Swati, the deputy superintendent of traffic police, told reporters.

He said that the traffic police’s presence on points and roads leading to the tourists’ destinations in the district, particularly in Kaghan valley, was increased significantly to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide better services to visitors.