SCCI seeks steps to boost construction industry in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has sought pragmatic steps for provision of relief and special incentives to boost the construction industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to project head of Al Quresh Trade Centre Maj (ret) Asghar Ali at chamber’s house on Saturday, SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi said that the construction industry had played a pivotal role in economic development of the country.

“The construction industry is a major source of employment for many people, which should be incentivized at every level,” he added.

He said the economic and commercial activities could be accelerated with the uplift of the construction industry.

“The investment in the sector will also boost the national economy,” he went on to add.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI’s executive member, Farhad Asfandyar, and former executive member Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and others.

Asghar Ali briefed the meeting about the significance of the project and invited SCCI acting president to visit on site of the project.

He said the project would be established on more than 11 kanals of land, which would be equipped with all modern needs and facilities.

“The project is close to completion,” he said and invited the private companies and investors to become partners in the project.

Farhad Asfandyar and Shafiq Afridi also spoke on the occasion and gave several proposals for the success of the project.

Ijaz Afridi termed the project as a milestone in the construction industry of KP and assured the SCCI would take all possible measures to convince investors to make investment in the project.