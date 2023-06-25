Woman, son drown in Swat River

MINGORA: A woman and her son drowned in Swat River when the rope of a chairlift broke in Aryanai in Mankiyal in Bahrain tehsil on Saturday.

The police said that a woman identified as Rashida Bibi and her son Awais were crossing the river through chairlift when all of a sudden its rope broken and the two drowned. They said that the police had launched a search operation in the river to fish out the missing persons.