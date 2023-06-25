Kundi says speedy justice must for country’s uplift

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that a swift and transparent justice system guaranteed a country progress and development.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the High Court Bar Association, Dera Ismail Khan, he said that a transparent judicial system led the nations towards development.

He said the judiciary and parliament played a key role in the restoration of public confidence in the judicial system.

Earlier, he administered the oath to newly elected office-bearers of the association including its President Malik Hidayatullah and General Secretary Waqar Alam and others

Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said that his party supported a vibrant judicial system.

He was of the view that the country needed a swift and transparent justice system, adding, the judiciary in the world was rapidly moving forward with the help of innovation and technology and the same pattern should be followed in Pakistan.

He said the role and unity of the judiciary and the parliament was important, adding that the PPP had always strengthened the bar and the bench as it was a must for the country’s development. Faisal Kundi said that the lawyers and judges had played an important role in the country’s history.

He said the lawyers and the politicians would have to play a joint role in the restoration of public confidence in the judicial system.

He added that transparent elections were necessary for the improvement in the economic condition of the country, adding that it was the responsibility of the political leadership to steer the country out of the crisis.

Commenting on the electricity loadshedding in Dera Ismail Khan, he asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) chief to provide relief to the people and end their sufferings. He asked the lawyer community to play a role in solving the problems of Dera Ismail Khan.

The state minister said that he would extend all possible cooperation for the establishment of a colony for lawyers of Dera Ismail Khan. About the approval of the grant for the district bar association, Faisal Kundi said he had talked to the federal minister for law and the grant would be released soon.