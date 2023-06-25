3 children die, parents hurt in mysterious blast

PESHAWAR: Three children died while their parents sustained burn injuries when a house situated on Dora Road near Kohat Road caved in following a powerful explosion on Saturday morning.

Initial reports said the explosion was caused by gas leakage or a gas cylinder that probably went off on the first floor of the three-storey house.

Police and bomb disposal unit (BDU) experts visited the site of the explosion that destroyed the three-storey building and the rubble was still being removed.

“BDU visited the site but no access to the exact spot of the explosion is allowed as the building is not in good condition. Once the BDU inspects the exact spot, its report will be shared,” said Superintendent of Police, walled city, Abdul Salam Khalid. Five members of a family including its head Shahzad, his wife and their three children were trapped under the rubble after the building razed to ground due to the blast at around 9:30 am.

Three children Zunera, 8, Ahad, 4, and Jalil (3) died in the tragic incident.

Rescue workers, locals and police continued their efforts for several hours to recover the bodies and rescue the wounded.

Spokesman for the Rescue 1122 Bilal Faizi said 72 rescuers took several hours to remove the rubble and pull out the bodies and wounded people.

He added two children died initially while their parents sustained burn injuries and were shifted to a hospital. Rescue operation continued for several hours for the third child who was trapped under the debris till afternoon.

After 4 pm the body of the third child was recovered. Rescue work was still continuing till evening.

The entire area was in shock over the incident that claimed the lives of three siblings while their parents were fighting for life at hospital. Reports said that most of the body of the mother of the kids had burnt.

Meanwhile, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under a bridge in Matani was defused before it could

go off.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Malik Habib told reporters that a pressure cooker bomb weighing around eight kilograms was planted under a bridge in the limits of Matani Police Station.

The official said the cops were tipped off about the IED after which the bomb disposal unit was called. The SP Saddar said the IED connected with two detonators was defused.

Mostly police remained the target of IEDs and attacks with grenade and automatic weapons in the area as well as areas in the limits of nearby Badaber and Sarband police stations in the last many months.