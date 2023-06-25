One dies of heatwave in Jamrud

JAMRUD: One person died and dozens became unconscious as a result of heatwave in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Jamrud is experiencing a severe heatwave this year and on Saturday the temperature was recorded 44 degrees Celsius. An elderly person died at Teddi Bazaar on Saturday while dozens of people fell unconscious due to the heatwave.

On the other hand, unscheduled load-shedding has made life difficult for people amid the unbearable hot weather.

Many people remain awake at night because of extreme hot weather, while children are the worst sufferers as their cries are heard from houses all the time while many have fallen sick.