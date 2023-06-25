3 marriage laws violators arrested

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Naveed Ullah. Similarly, Mandra police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Ullah. While Civil Lines Police nabbed Shabir Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Following the operation, Sadiqabad Police recovered a pistol 30 bore from Amir. Ratta Amaral Police recovered four rounds from Fawad. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations Capt. (r) Mohammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of the police team and said that operations against those possessing illegal weapons will be accelerated.

Meanwhile, Taxila police arrested Mohmand Farooq, Asim and Mohsin for the violation of marriage laws.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen motorcycles and weapons from their possession during the crackdown launched here on Saturday.