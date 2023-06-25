Lease of 158 illegal showrooms to be cancelled in capital

Islamabad : The civic agency has served fresh notices to 158 illegal car showrooms operating in various markets with a clear warning that if their owners fail to comply with orders then their leases will be cancelled.

The notice given to the owners carried clear directives that in case of non-compliance the lease of all of these showrooms would be cancelled with immediate effect. It said “In case of non-compliance, the lease of the property will be cancelled. If the illegal showrooms are not removed within the given deadline, the property will be sealed. Apart from this, heavy fines will also be imposed on those who are operating showrooms illegally in the city.” Given the concerns of the owners, the civic agency has also formulated a viable plan to ensure they shift their businesses to other locations without paying any kind of fee.

The civic agency has offered them a plan to set up their private businesses on nine major roads. If they agree to shift their businesses to new locations then no fee will be imposed such as a conversion fee rather they will be asked to pay a nominal annual licence fee. An official has said "The civic agency also intends to offer a similar plan to other private businesses like automobile workshops, hospitals, private schools, hostels and nurseries. Previously, the civic agency gave a deadline of April 20 this year to owners of illegal showrooms to close down their businesses.

The deadline was given after a survey that revealed that illegal showrooms were being run in many properties in Islamabad.