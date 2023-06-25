‘Extreme humidity puts greater strain on heart’

Rawalpindi : An extreme heat wave hitting population almost all across the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is posing serious health threats to the general public while people with heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases are at greater risk of contracting life-threatening conditions.

The situation is more alarming mainly because of ignorance among public as majority of people is unaware of the fact that the extreme hot and humid weather conditions put a greater strain on the heart of both healthy persons and chronic patients. The heart has to work harder during heat and humidity that may bring on angina symptoms.

In extreme hot weather conditions, the body sweats to cool itself down but during the process, the body loses more fluids that can drop blood pressure and make heart beat faster.

According to a top cardiologist, Major General (r) Azhar Mehmood Kayani, when the weather is hot, the core body temperature increases and to control it, the blood circulation increases towards periphery, legs and arms, vasodilation (dilation of blood vessels) occurs at the periphery that decreases blood pressure and increases the heart rate. Also the body starts sweating heavily causing loss of fluids and salts that also causes increase in heart rate and decrease in blood pressure putting extra burden on the heart.

Dr. Kayani has explained that for healthy persons, the effects may be less damaging until they stay hydrated by taking sufficient quantity of fluids and salts but for heart patients, the hot and humid weather conditions may be highly damaging and critical because the heart rate increases and the patients who have had angina may feel chest pain or suffer heart attack.

Many health experts advise heart patients to avoid exposure to heat and try to stay in cooler environment otherwise they may suffer from serious complications. Studies reveal that higher humidity, more moisture in the air, can interfere with the body’s ability to sweat and cool off. Heat and sweating can also lower the amount of fluid in the body, which can reduce blood volume and lead to dehydration. This may create strain on the heart.

The extreme hot weather conditions existing in Pakistan has much damaging effect on heart patients. The chances of heart failure among patients who have had a heart attack earlier increase with the extreme rise in temperature and humidity.

According to experts, a heart patient’s heart may not afford extra strain and may not work harder in the extreme heat to maintain core body temperature. If one is not a patient of heart failure or blood pressure, he or she should take salted water after having heavy sweating to avoid loss of essential fluids and salts but chronic patients should increase intake of water in hot weather conditions. If a patient’s fluid intake is restricted because of some medical condition like heart failure, the patients must visit his or her physician for advice.

To avoid complications, both the healthy persons and patients with heart conditions should wear light-coloured, lightweight and loose clothing having loose collar. Try to not to wear socks and stay in cooler environment. Heart patients should get their dose of medicines adjusted and avoid exposure to sun during the hottest hours of the day, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Heart patients must avoid heavy, spicy and fried food during hot and humid weather.