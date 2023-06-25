Wasa staff ordered to remain alert on Eid

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has directed its entire field staff to remain alert and active during the Eid holidays.

The decision was taken in the weekly review meeting held under the chairmanship of MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed here on Saturday. MD Wasa instructed the Operations Directorate to be on full alert, predicting rains during the Eid-ul-Azha days. Deployment of water tankers in cattle markets was also ordered and all directors were asked for monitoring of the situation.

All directors should make it possible to resolve sewage complaints, broken covers of manholes in the adjoining areas of Eid Gahs and mosques on Eid days, MD Wasa added.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of water and sewage development schemes and MD Wasa expressed satisfaction over the pace of most development schemes.

Safety measures and cleanliness should be ensured around all development schemes; he directed and said all directors should strictly implement the drains desalination schedule and SOPs of Eid-ul-Azha.

In another major development, MD Wasa gave the task to Energy Directorate to transfer Wasa Lahore to solar system in a phased manner. Wasa Lahore will install solar systems at Shadbagh Disposal, Kattar Band, Hadyara, Sattu Katla, Farrukhabad and Shadipura disposal stations.

Wasa Lahore will be able to generate 3,736 kilowatts of electricity by installing solar systems at these disposal stations, MD Wasa was told in the briefing. Earlier, Wasa Lahore has implemented the installation of solar system at Mehmood Booti and Multan Road disposal station.