Needle removed from girl’s lung at LGH

LAHORE : A 22-year-old girl from Bhimbhar Azad Kashmir, with a needle stuck in her right lung, has been successfully operated upon here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Tasmia Fatima was admitted to Lahore General Hospital with severe chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Associate Professor of Pulmonology Department Dr Irfan Malik examined her in detail and a bronchoscope was done. He disclosed that a needle is stuck in her right lung. The doctors conducted a Bronchoscopic procedure and got out the needle from her lung and saved life.

Post Graduate Medical Institute/AMC Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar lauded and appreciated the effort of Prof Dr Irfan Malik and his team for timely treatment of the patient. He said that due to these positive activities, this hospital has created a good reputation and people from far flung areas try to get treatment from LGH. The Principal PGMI said that the success stories of the LGH have created a good fame globally therefore people preferred to get treatment from here.

He reiterated that the efficiency of the health professionals and staff would be further improved so that it would be able to fulfill the expectations of the people and give best medical treatment to the patients.

Dr Irfan Malik said the patient said that she kept the pin in her mouth while dressing her Hijab which suddenly slipped inside her stomach and then moved to her right lung. Dr Irfan Malik along with her team made a strategy and removed the needle from the right lung through a successful Bronchoscopy procedure without anesthesia or surgery. On successful procedure and removal of the needle, the family of the patient thanked the Allah Almighty and the health professionals of LGH for giving outstanding medical treatment to the patient. The family said that they came here with a very severe problem and were very afraid of the situation however the timely treatment by the doctors saved the life of the patient.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that LGH will continue to serve humanity with more dedication and devotion by using modern techniques in the medical profession.