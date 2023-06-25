EPA developing modern digital system

LAHORE : Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at streamlining environmental approvals and fostering a conducive business environment. Under the ambitious ‘Ease of Doing Business’ policy, the EPA was developing a state-of-the-art digital system that promised to revolutionise the approval process for environmental projects.

Secretary Environment Protection Department Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, in this regard, presided over a meeting at his office with officials of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and e-Khidmat Markaz team on Saturday. EPA Director General Zaheer Abbas Malik also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting to provide an end-to-end solution for environmental approval service seekers by shifting our services to ‘e-Khidmat Markaz’ of Government of Punjab as a one-stop shop. In this regard, the one window cell of EPA Headquarter will be redesigned and remodeled for fast and real-time tracking of applications. This step will induce efficiency, accountability apart from facilitating the public and will make EPA Punjab more responsible. In response to the growing need for efficient procedures, the EPA has embarked on this transformative venture to modernise and enhance the existing approval framework.