Minister unhappy with metro bus service

LAHORE : Minister for Transport, Livestock, and Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Murad visited Lahore Metro Bus Service and reviewed facilities for passengers here on Saturday.

Ibrahim Murad bought a ticket like an ordinary citizen and traveled on the metro bus. Neither the air-conditioned of the metro bus was working during the scorching heat nor was there a proper cleanliness.

The minister expressed his displeasure over the situation of the metro service and directed for immediate improvement. He said the officers of the Mass Transit Authority should come out of the cold rooms and realise the problems of the people. The provincial minister also asked the details from the passengers while traveling in the bus and at the station.