PU holds entrance test today

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) will conduct an entrance test for admission in undergraduate programmes on Sunday (today).

A Punjab University spokesperson said that seven different exams would be conducted for all undergraduate programmes.

Punjab University undergraduate entrance test will be conducted in important cities of the country including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, Sakrdu Dera Ismail Khan, Lahore etc.

He said that the test is mandatory for undergraduate admissions in Punjab University for which more than 41,000 students were registered.

He said that for admissions in Punjab University, 25pc marks are reserved for written entrance tests.

According to the details, PU-E test will be for pre-engineering discipline, PU-M test for pre-medical discipline, PU-AHS test for Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences disciplines, PU-CSP test for ICS with Physics combination,

PU-CSS test for ICS with Statistics discipline,

PU-GS test for General Science discipline and PU-COM test for Commerce discipline will be conducted.