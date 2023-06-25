CM orders crackdown on fake agri medicines

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while presiding over a meeting at CM Office directed officials concerned to continue campaign against fake and adulterated agricultural medicines across the province.

The proposals to increase cultivation of oil producing fields were also reviewed in the meeting here on Saturday.

It was decided during the meeting to launch a vigorous campaign to increase under cultivation area of fields so as to decrease import bill of canola, sunflower and other oil producing fields.

Naqvi directed that Commissioners in their relevant divisions should conduct monitoring of ongoing campaigns against fake pesticides. It was agreed during the meeting to formulate an effective strategy to increase production instead of under cultivation area of wheat.

The proposal to grant further subsidy on agricultural machinery so as to increase the production of wheat, cotton and other fields was reviewed. The agricultural experts stressed upon cultivation of fields through a drill machine to increase production.

It was decided during the meeting to launch IT-based Cotton Crop Management Programme in the province. The meeting was informed that database of farmers will be completed during current month across the province.

Services of approximately 2 thousand internee agricultural graduates will be availed for cotton campaign advisory service across the province. Satellite image of cotton field will be acquired with the assistance of Suparco. The farmers will be ensured provision of substantial agricultural income across the province.

Caretaker CM exhorted that all stakeholders will have to make vigorous endeavors in order to attain cotton production target under any circumstance. Naqvi said that it is necessary to ascertain agricultural priorities by keeping in view exigencies of future.

The agricultural experts while expressing their views stated that in order to yield a good crop it is essential to have a quality seed and right quantity of cultivation.