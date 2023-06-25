Stocks fall 3pc in depressed week; all eyes on IMF talks

Pakistan stocks closed 3 percent lower during the outgoing week as investors remained wary of the stalled IMF programme ending on June 30, 2023. The market will take cues from updates on talks between the government and the lender of last resort next week.

The stock market will have limited trading days in the next week due to upcoming Eid holidays.

“The market will be closely monitoring the progress of the ninth review of the IMF programme, as this programme is reaching its conclusion by the end of the week, it will be a critical period to determine whether the ninth review will be successfully concluded or not,” brokerage Arif Habib Limited said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed at 40,065 points, down by 1,236 points (-3.0 percent) on a week-on-week basis. Average volumes arrived at 131 million shares (down by 19 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $13 million (down by 8 percent WoW).

The brokerage stated that the market experienced subdued activity throughout the week, primarily due to the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the completion of the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund programme.

On the economic front, Pakistan recorded a current account surplus of $255 million in May 2023, compared to a surplus of $78 million in Apr’23. Additionally, the government raised over Rs2.4 trillion through an auction of T-bills. SBP-held forex reserves fell by $482 million WoW to $3.5 billion. In addition, the PKR appreciated against the USD by PKR 0.46 (0.16 percent) on a week-on-week basis, closing the week at 286.74/USD.

Foreigner buying was witnessed during the outgoing week, clocking in at $2.9 million compared to a net sell of $0.7 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in all other sectors ($1.2 million) and banks ($1.0 million). On the local front, selling was reported by brokers ($7.7 million) followed by mutual funds ($5.4 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from commercial banks (214 points), fertiliser (194 points), technology and communication (181 points), chemical (114 points), and oil and gas exploration companies (109 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were ENGRO (91 points), SYS (79 points), COLG (77 points), TRG (73 points), and UBL (66 points).

The sector which contributed positively was tobacco (14 points). Scrip-wise positive contributions came from SHEL (16 points), PAKT (14 points), UPFL (12 points), AGP (7 points), and MTL (7 points).

Muhammad Waqas Ghani at JS Research said KSE-100 Index continued with the bearish trend as the IMF review continued to prolong.

As per latest update from the State Bank of Pakistan, foreign direct investment in the country plunged by 21 percent during the first eleven months of FY23. During the week, the government constituted three special committees to ensure the success of the newly formed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), with the Chief of Army Staff also being a member of one of them. In other news, PM Shehbaz, on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris, briefed IMF's managing director on Pakistan's economic outlook seeking the release of the stalled funds.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the pressure in the market could be attributed to investors` concern about external account in the absence of the IMF programme given June 30 deadline for the IMF programme expiry is around the corner with no restitution insight.

In a last-ditch effort to clinch a stalled rescue package with the International Monetary Fund, the government has agreed to introduce a number of changes to its budget for the fiscal year 2024, confirmed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday.