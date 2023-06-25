Dar assures FPCCI of support on customs anomalies in Finance Bill

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has said that the finance minister assured of his support vis-à-vis anomalies in the finance bill, including some of the most important customs irregularities.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would look into the anomalies pointed out by the FPCCI delegation during a meeting.

According to a FPCCI statement, Sheikh highlighted the irrational rate of customs duty on non-woven fabric (finished product) as compared to its raw material; such as polypropylene in primary form and polyester staple fibre.

“We requested to restore the earlier tariff in the first schedule of the customs act at the rate of 11 percent for the import of non-woven material,” the FPCCI chief informed. He also highlighted the paper and paper board HS code 4802 and 4810 anomaly in the finance bill 2023-24.

Pointing out the taxes on uncoated wood-free paper (HS code 4802), Sheikh said that the government had imposed 10 percent regulatory duty despite the fact that 11 to 39 percent anti-dumping duty was already being imposed on the said item. “This is double jeopardy tax,” he added.

The FPCCI chief said that in the presence of anti-dumping duty, the regulatory duty should not be imposed on uncoated wood-free paper.

On pharmaceuticals, Sheikh said that the custom duty on HS code 2933.4990 pertaining to pharmaceutical raw material has increased from 3 percent to 20 percent. “Such increase will create the shortage of medicines and drugs in the market,” he claimed. Asking the government to facilitate traders, Sheikh pointed out that there was failure and delay on part of customs when it came to the issuance of detention certificate.

Under Section 14-A of Custom Act 1969, if any agency or person, including port authorities managing or owning a customs port, customs airport or a land customs station or a container freight station, delay a detention certificate, the shipping line or shipping agents must manage the return or re-export of goods, cargo or container to the destination port as requested by consignee without any payment of port authority, shipping line or shipping agents charges on account of detention, landing, storage, terminal handling or warehousing cost of at the time of imports.

Calling the collection of sales tax on tea packages imported in bulk unfair and illogical, Sheikh emphasised that tea was imported in bulk packing of more than 5kg, and there was no clarification in the third schedule, which identified tea as retail packing. “Therefore, sales tax being collected on the price of bulk packed teas, was unfair and illogical,” he added.