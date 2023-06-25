Gold drops Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,500 per tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs214,500 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,143 to Rs186,043.

Gold rates increased by $1 to $1,920 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,500 per tola.

The price of 10-gram silver also dropped by Rs42.87 to Rs2,143.34.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola as compared with the Dubai gold market.