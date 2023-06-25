APTMA denies mills’ closure reports

Athens: Greece is heading into an election weekend with its public debt trading near the levels enjoyed by first-class...
PARIS: A global climate summit has wrapped up with leaders agreeing that the international financial system was...
“Halving inflation this year" is one of the prime minister's top five priorities. It's currently stuck at 8.7...
Brussels: Eurozone economic activity worsened in June to a five-month low, hit hard by a fall in industrial...
LONDON: Foreign investors hoping for a game-changing rate hike from Turkey's newly appointed central bank chief said...
LAHORE: Housing shortage is an acute problem in Pakistan. The deficit is primarily concentrated in urban areas due to...