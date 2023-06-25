 
June 25, 2023
APTMA denies mills’ closure reports

By News Desk
June 25, 2023

KARACHI: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Saturday rebuffed reports about closure of mills in Pakistan.

“This is to clarify that All Pakistan Textile Mills Association has not issued any such statement regarding the closure of mills,” the association said in a statement.