Banking hours for June 27,28,30

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday issued guidelines about the observance of banking hours and clearing and settlement of tax receipts on June 27, 28, and 30 for compliance by all banks to facilitate the taxpayers, a statement said.

On Tuesday, June 27 all banks and SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) field offices will remain open from 9:00am to 8:00pm for same-day clearing, whereas on Wednesday, June 28, all those branches of banks that remain open on Saturdays will remain open from 9:00am to 2:00pm for same day clearing, SBP said.

NBP Custom House branch will remain open on Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm for special clearing to be held on July 3 at 09:00am (value date of June 30, 2023), read the statement.

For the purpose of closing exercise for FY2022-23, to be held on July 3, 2023, SBP’s core banking, as well as Pakistan Real-time Interbank Settlement Mechanism, will be operating in value date of June 30.

Banks and National Institutional Facilitation Technologies will accordingly define June 30, as a working day in their systems

so as to enable settlement of special clearings, to be held on July 3, in value date of June 30.