Sindh govt pays compensation to Thar lightning victims

The Sindh government has paid financial compensation to seven victims of a recent incident of lightning in Tharparkar.

The bereaved families of each of the seven persons who were killed in the lightning strike tragedy were given Rs0.5 million, while 10 persons who received injuries due to the incident were each paid a compensation of Rs100,000.

The compensation cheques were handed over to the victims by Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Essrani at a ceremony on Saturday.

The bereaved family of a person who lost his life in an accident in Tando Allahywar was also given compensation of Rs0.5 million. Six persons who received injuries in an accident in Chachro in Tharparkar also each received compensation cheques of Rs100,000 amount.

The minister for minorities affairs handed over the compensation cheques totalling Rs5.6 million at the ceremony to the victims from the religious minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Essrani informed the audience that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had always advocated the cause of fulfillment of all the due fundamental rights of the members of religious minorities present in the country.

He said the PPP was the only political party, which genuinely championed the cause of fulfilling the rights of the oppressed communities and religious minorities in Pakistan. He said the PPP had always strived hard for the fulfillment of the same noble task.

He said the top leaders of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, and Faryal Talpur, had given clear-cut directives to the Sindh government to make efforts to ensure that members of the religious minorities joined the national mainstream.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the Sindh government’s authorities to make decisions as per the aspirations of the people.

Essrani said the PPP’s provincial government had made efforts for the generation of employment opportunities, economic prosperity, overcoming inflation, and launching development schemes for the public welfare.

He said the PPP on the basis of its exemplary public service would form the next government not just in Sindh but at the Centre also after the forthcoming general elections.