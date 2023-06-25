SHC seeks Central DC, Railways land director’s comments to explain cattle market controversy

The Sindh High Court (SHC() has directed the District Central deputy commissioner (DC) and Pakistan Railways land director to file comments with regard to allotment of a Railways ground in the Karimabad area for the purpose of establishing a cattle market.

The direction came on a petition of Mohammad Naveed and others who sought injunction against the Railways authorities’ action at the cattle market set up by them on the Railways ground in Karimabad.

The petitioners submitted that the District Central authorities had called an invitation for holding a sacrificial animals market at the Car Bazaar New Karachi, Afghan Ground, Hockey Ground in Gulberg and Railways Ground in Karimabad.

They submitted that they were granted permission for setting up a cattle market in Karimabad and they paid Rs1.5 million to the district central authorities for doing so. They alleged that after setting up the market, officials of the Pakistan Railways came to the ground and demanded a bribe from them. Upon refusal to pay the bribe, the Railways officials registered a case against the petitioners at the Sharifabad police station, the SHC was informed.

The petitioners submitted that all legal formalities were completed by them before setting up the market and the registration of a case by the Railways authorities was nothing but harassment for their refusal of pay a bribe.

They said they had the right to do business under the Constitution and the acts of the respondents were against the law.

The high court was requested to declare that the petitioners had the right to set up a cattle market till Eidul Azha and restrain the Railways authorities from harassing them.

A counsel for the Pakistan Railways as well as a provincial law officer undertook to file comments on the petition.

The SHC directed the District Central DC and Pakistan Railways director to appear in person and file comments with regard to the allotment of the Railways ground in Karimabad for the purpose of cattle market.

SBCA DG summoned

After taking notice of the rise of illegal construction cases, the SHC has summoned the Sindh Building Control Authority director general to appear in person and explain the position.

A petitioner, Babar, had submitted in his plea that an unauthorised construction was being raised in front of his house in Nazimabad No 2. He said a private builder was raising ground-plus-three floors in the society in violation of the building plan.

He requested the high court to direct the SBCA to take action against the unauthorised construction.

The high court observed that several cases of illegal construction were being filed on a daily basis in the court. The SHC directed the SBCA DG to appear in person and explain the position with regard to action of the authority on complaints of unauthorised construction.