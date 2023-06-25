Fire damages Tariq Road garments warehouse

A fierce fire broke out in a garments warehouse located in Kurta Gali on Tariq Road, resulting in the destruction of merchandise on Saturday.

The incident drew an immediate response from the fire brigade department, who arrived at the scene to combat the raging inferno.

According to initial reports, the fire erupted on the first floor of a clothing store within the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station.

The flames quickly engulfed the warehouse, devouring the stored items within seconds. Witnesses reported thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building, heightening the intensity of the situation.

As news of the blaze spread, distress calls were made to the fire brigade department, prompting the immediate dispatch of two fire brigade vehicles to the affected location.

Upon arrival, firefighters swiftly sprang into action, deploying their specialised equipment and working tirelessly to control the flames that threatened to spread to nearby structures. In their valiant efforts to extinguish the fire, a total of seven vehicles from the fire brigade department were mobilised, employing various firefighting techniques.

Despite their determined endeavors, the fire raged on, consuming the first floor of the warehouse entirely, while the second floor suffered significant damage. Tragically, the fire resulted in the complete destruction of all goods stored within the warehouse. Valuable garments, fabrics, and accessories were reduced to ashes, amounting to an incalculable loss for the business owner.

The financial impact of the incident is yet to be estimated, as experts assess the extent of the damage caused by the devastating blaze.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, as questions arise regarding possible electrical faults, arson, or other factors that might had sparked the destructive blaze.

Preliminary findings suggested that the fire may have originated from the ground floor before rapidly spreading to engulf the entire building. However, conclusive evidence would require a comprehensive examination by fire investigators.

Efforts were now being made by the relevant authorities and the affected business owner to assess the damage, support affected employees, and devise a plan for recovery.