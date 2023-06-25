Sindh writes to Centre, complains about 39pc water shortage

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has sent a letter to Federal Minister for Water Resources Khurshid Shah after holding a meeting on the persisting water shortage in the province.

Shoro expressed concerns about the reduction in the water share of Sindh and the supply of water from the Indus system in CJ and TP Link canals, saying that there was a severe shortage of water and it had reached 39 per cent.

According to the letter, the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) is collecting water in reservoirs on the one hand, and on the other hand, water is being supplied from the Indus system to the CJ system through CJ and TP link canals.

If priority is given to storing water in reservoirs and diverting water from the Indus River through link canals during times of severe scarcity, the economy of Sindh will be adversely affected, said the minister.

According to the letter, Irsa should simultaneously ensure the indentation of the Sindh province, including the water portion of Balochistan, and instruct the federal department of water reservoir to stop the supply of water from the Indus to the CJ system through the link canal.

On Thursday, the Indus River System Authority had released 291,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by Irsa, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.23 feet and was 66.23 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 191,200 cusecs and 148,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at the Mangla Dam was 1156.30 feet, which was 106.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 60,900 cusecs and 10,900 cusecs respectively.