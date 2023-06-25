Wahab directs SSWMB to ensure timely disposal of offal during Eidul Azha

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the town chairmen in Karachi to support the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) in the offal lifting operation during the three days of Eidul Azha.

Chairing a meeting of the SSWMB on Saturday, he said the town chairmen should help the SSWMB staff in timely lifting of animal entrails from their areas and dispatching them to the designated collection points.

The mayor said that as many as 18 trenches had been dug up at landfill sites to bury animal entrails and 91 collection points formed in different parts of the city.

For the facilitation of public, complaint centres had been established in all the districts of the city, he said

Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, SSWMB Managing Director Imtiaz Ali Shah, all the town chairmen and vice chairmen and other officials attended the meeting.

The mayor said the people had high hopes from their elected representatives and they should not let them down. He directed the waste management board to bring all its resources under use and put its best performance on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The animal offal should be removed from every nook and cranny of the city in a swift and clean manner, the mayor said.

Wahab also directed that limestone and antibacterial chemicals be sprayed at all the collection points of the SSWMB.

The SSWMB managing director said they had dedicated three landfill sites for the burial of animal remains —Jam Chakro landfill site, Gondpas and Sharafi Goth GTS — where the digging of trenches was in final stages.

As many as 18 trenches, he said, were being dug up at the three landfill sites.

The animal entrails would be brought to the designated collection points of the SSWMB from different areas, he said, adding that from the collection points, the offal would be transported to the landfill sites.

During the four-day operation on the occasion of Eidul Azha, a total of 6,802 vehicles and 24,366 labourers would be on board, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Wahab inaugurated a newly rehabilitated family park in Azizabad Block VIII, Gulberg.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that one-and-a-half years ago, the Hundred Park Project work started in District Central and he was happy to see that so far 75 parks had been opened for the public under the project.

Similar work would be done in other districts of Karachi, he added. “We will move forward with the concept of ‘our government, our administration and our people’ in the city.”

The mayor said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had got more union committee seats in District Central than in the past, for which it was grateful to the people of the area. He added that we should leave a smiling, green and prosperous Karachi for the future generations.

Construction and development works were being carried out in other areas of District Central because the PPP believed in serving people without discrimination, he maintained.

Wahab also visited Allama Rashid Turabi Road, Shahrah-e-Humayun, Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan and Shadman Nullah, and said development works were urgently needed in the city.

Wahab maintained that continuous monitoring of the development work in the city had started to ensure that the development projects in the city proved sustainable and the citizens could benefit from them for a long time.