IGP orders installation of face-recognising cameras at 40 toll plazas

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed that the ongoing provincial-level crackdown should be made effective and absconders and proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in cases should be arrested.

Chairing a law and order meeting at his office on Friday, he also ordered installation of face recognition cameras at the entry and exit points of 40 toll plazas of Sindh.

The process of identification of vehicles and their occupants with the installation of modern cameras at all toll plazas would be a proof of the use of modern technology, he said, adding that the Rapid Response Force should also be deployed at all toll plazas while it would also be the responsibility of personnel of the area police station to work with them as assistants.

Memon said the use of technology had become a necessity for every important sector, which was directly related to public interest. The use of modern technologies in policing can not only improve the results but also introduce new dimensions through this process, he said.

In this regard, all the issues and initiatives of information technology under the Sindh police were proving to be very useful and fruitful, the meeting was told.

IGP Memon said that modern technology has made the identification of criminals and law-abiding citizens involved in crime very easy and fruitful.

The use of technology is the path to success. There are difficulties in the beginning, but with the passage of time, this process gradually improves, so the presence of modern technology in the policing process has now become a necessity, he maintained.

The provincial police chief said that policing and investigation standards are being innovated and the current time and circumstances demand that we move forward with IT in the process of policing.

He said that apart from the safe

city project, policing is being made effective and successful due to the installation of ANPR and face recognition cameras at the entry and exit points of all toll plazas as well as with the help of technologies consisting of different software programmes. He further said that the use of technology will be useful in present and future times.

The meeting was attended by the additional IG investigation, zonal DIGs Karachi, the project director IT of the Sindh Home Department, representatives of the CPLC and IS&IT, chairperson of the Computer and Information System Engineering Department NED University and all range DIGs through video link.

IGP Memon gave instructions to the officers attending the weekly meeting convened regarding the arrest of absconding and proclaimed offenders. He said that special focus should also be laid on the arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders in the operations against crime at the police range and district level.

Reviewing the report about the arrests of absconders and proclaimed offenders, he said that for sure success, it is necessary to lead a crackdown on fugitives and proclaimed offenders by regularly identifying them under the Intelligence Collection System.

He said that senior police officers will not only be appreciated for their excellent performance against crime but they will also be rewarded while departmental action will be taken over poor performance.