MQM-P MPAs lambaste Sindh govt for failing to provide water to Karachi

Many Sindh Assembly members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have in a recent statement expressed concern over the water crisis in various areas of Karachi.

They stated that it was a disgrace that despite 75 years after independence, Karachi, which was the largest city and financial hub of the country, had to protest even for basic amenities like water.

They added that on the one hand, citizens of Karachi were suffering from power load-shedding during the scorching heat, and on the other hand, the inept administration of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board had also failed to provide water to them.

They asked whether it was not an injustice that more than half of Karachi was being forced to purchase water during the current inflationary period. They alleged that the rulers of Sindh had given contracts to blue-eyed contractors for water hydrants.

The MQM-P MPAs lamented that an organised mafia had been stealing water from Karachi, and selling the same water to its people earning billions of rupees annually.

The tanker mafia paid millions of rupees in bribes, distributed water in specific areas, and deprived the poor residents of water, alleged the legislators. They said members of the poor class had to carry water on their shoulders after fetching it from far-off places.

The MPAs stated that the public had been bringing their demands to MQM-P offices, and the party stood with the people of Karachi, considering it a duty to resolve all their issues.

They maintained that they had also been voicing concerns over the water crisis of the city in the Sindh Assembly but ministers of the Sindh government were least bothered about the public misery.

Those who had captured Sindh's resources would be held accountable, the statement read.

The MQM-P MPAs said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had occupied all municipal institutions, including the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. They added that the PPP had created a corruption market and formed a prejudiced government in the province, which, in the past 15 years, did not devise a single plan to provide water to Karachi.

They demanded that the prime minister of Pakistan and Sindh governor fulfil their due role to ensure provision of all basic amenities, including water, to the citizens of Karachi.