Young woman dies from drug overdose in party

A woman died from intoxication during a dance party at a bungalow in Defence Housing Authority.

The deceased woman hailed from southern Punjab. A woman and a man left her body at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and left, but they have been captured in camera footage.

Police said a man and a woman in a car brought her body to the JPMC on Saturday morning told hospital officials that the woman had died due to drug overdose. However, they had left the JPMC before the police arrived.

According to the police, their car and faces have been recorded by a CCTV camera of the hospital's emergency department. The woman introduced herself as Sehrish to the hospital administration while the man as Jibran. They stated that during a party, the deceased woman consumed too much drugs due to which she died.

Later, the deceased woman’s autopsy was carried out at the hospital. According to initial autopsy findings, there were no signs of any kind of torture on the body and the cause of death would be ascertained after the report of chemical analysis. The hospital authorities also suspect that she was raped before her death but this could be confirmed once the chemical examination report is out.

South DIG Irfan Baloch said the police had recorded the deceased woman's mother-in-law’s statement who identified her as Ayesha, 20. The mother-in-law said the deceased woman had gone to a birthday party. Ayesha’s husband, Adil, was a drug addict and he had disappeared after her death, police said.

The police investigators also got the registration number of the car from the CCTV footage and traced its owner who told them he had rented out the car to some people. He also provided their details to the police.

The investigators said they were also searching for the bungalow where the party was organised and they had received the information that it was located in the Defence area.

The police said they were trying to arrest the woman and man who dropped the body to the hospital.

Dance parties have been going on for a long time in posh areas of the city, including Defence and Clifton, where deaths of young boys and girls have also been reported before.