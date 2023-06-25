PTI expels 11 LG representatives over flouting party line

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter on Saturday terminated the party membership of 10 union committee chairpersons and one vice chairman from Karachi for failing to follow the leadership’s instructions to vote for the Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate in the recent mayoral election.

In separate notifications addressed to the 11 party members, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh informed the local government representatives that their basic party membership had been “terminated immediately”.

The former PTI members are Asadullah, chairman UC-4, TMC Mominabad; Salahuddin, chairman UC-6, TMC Mominabad; Amjad Ali, chairman UC-5, TMC Mominabad; Asim Haider, chairman UC-3, TMC Malir; Aslam Khan Niazi, chairman UC-2, TMC Saddar; Sanober Farhan, returned candidate on women’s reserved seats; Zubair Musa, chairman UC-2, TMC Moriro Mirbahar; Abdul Ghani, chairman UC-1, TMC Lyari; Azizullah, chairman UC-15, TMC Manghopir; Suleman Khan, chairman UC-5, TMC Shah Faisal; and Muhammad Kabeer, vice chairman UC-7, TMC Mominabad.

The expulsion notifications stated that the members concerned were being terminated for their absence on election day, June 15, thus committing misconduct in complete defiance of the party’s directives issued by Shaikh through a letter dated June 11 and by the PTI’s parliamentary leader in the city council, Muhammad Mubashir Hafizul Haque, through a letter dated

June 12.

The notices read that the LG representatives’ refusal to vote JI was in complete defiance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement of backing the JI’s candidates in the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor posts, as all the PTI members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had been asked to vote for Naeemur Rehman and Saifuddin for mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

In the case of Kabeer, however, the letter stated that his actions were in complete defiance of the PTI constitution, of Shaikh’s directives issued through his June 11 letter and of the directives of parliamentary leader Muhammad Kamran in the TMC council Mominabad.

The PTI issued a charge sheet against Kabeer for filing nominations papers as an independent candidate while he was elected on a PTI ticket as vice chairman of UC-7, TMC Mominabad.

Kabeer and his supporters were also accused of attacking the nominated candidates of the said TMC and of threatening the nominated parliamentary leader for TMC Mominabad on WhatsApp.

The expulsion order also took issue with the expelled members for defending their stance. While some expelled members were accused of not submitting a reply, others were slammed for submitting an identical response written in a “slipshod” manner.