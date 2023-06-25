Clash over sacrificial goat claims man’s life

A deadly clash broke out between two families in Pirabad's Mianwali Colony on Saturday over the selection of a goat for sacrifice, resulting in the tragic death of a man.

The victim, identified as Shahid, aged 32 and son of Riaz, was fatally stabbed with a knife. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to SHO Yusuf, Shahid, a resident of the same area, had recently purchased a goat for sacrifice. A heated quarrel ensued between Shahid and members of his community living in the neighborhood, leading to a physical confrontation. Sadly, Shahid lost his life due to the knife attack.

Two individuals were apprehended by the police in connection with the incident. The family of the deceased intends to file a case against the suspect after the burial rites are completed.

The investigation is going on to gather more information and determine the exact details of the incident.

This is the second death involving a sacrificial animal in as many days in the city. On Thursday, a minor boy lost his life while engaging in a dangerous activity involving a sacrificial animal in Sector 11-G area of New Karachi.

According to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, 12-year-old Ibrahim met his untimely demise while partaking in the act of taking the cow for a stroll on Thursday evening. As the child attempted to escape, the halter became entangled around his legs. The animal dragged the child for a kilometre, leaving him severally injured.

Eyewitnesses said that upon witnessing the incident, people from the surrounding area sprang into action, chasing after the animal in an attempt to rescue the child. After covering a considerable distance, they managed to catch the animal and released the boy from the entangled rope.

Ibrahim was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately he succumbed to his severe injuries despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

A circulating CCTV footage of the accident on social media platforms brought the harrowing event to the attention of a wider audience. The footage depicted the child’s feet ensnared in the rope. Ibrahim’s father works in a cloth shop. The boy, who was the second among four siblings, was known for his innocent and playful nature.