Anti-people system cannot be democracy: Khalid Maqbool

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) does not consider any anti-people and feudalistic system a democracy.

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his on Saturday while addressing a public gathering at Al-Karam Square in Liaqautabad.

He was of the view that currently, many elected representatives of Karachi were not the real representatives of the people as they supported an anti-people and feudalistic system. He remarked that people who had been rejected by the MQM-P and public had become the mayor and deputy mayor of the city.

Talking about law and order situation, he said the Karachi police and its dacoits were both imported.

Pakistan could not run without Karachi and its people, the MQM-P chief remarked.