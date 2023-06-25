Naeem announces million march in Karachi against ‘rigging’

Islamabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will stage a million march in Karachi after Eidul Azha against the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) ‘occupation’ of the city by rigging the local government elections.

Karachi JI Emir Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made this announcement at a press conference at the party’s office in Islamabad on Saturday, a day after the party had held a protest demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which, according to the JI, failed to stop rigging in the local government elections of Karachi.

He explained that preparations were under way to carry out a mammoth public gathering in Karachi after Eidul Azha.

The PPP would have to surrender before the people of Karachi, Rehman said, adding that the JI believed in the protection of rights of every political worker.

He termed the ‘rigging’ in the local government elections a trailer for what would happen in the coming general elections. The election of the Karachi mayor was a trailer of the whole film that was going to be run in the entire country, he said, adding that if the rigged local government elections in Karachi were not rectified, rigging could not be stopped during the general elections in the entire country.

Rehman said a mammoth protest near the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday was an indication that the JI’s movement would spread countrywide.

He declared that the PPP had no mandate in Karachi as the votes secured by it were not more than 20 per cent of the total votes cast in the polls.

The JI secured the highest number of votes from the city and won the highest number of wards, he added.

Rehman said that after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had struck alliance with the JI, their numbers were 193 in the mayoral election and the number of their opponents were 173. He added that 31 persons were stopped from coming to the election.

The JI leader said the case against an amendment to the local government law was pending in the Sindh High Court (SHC) and when the law would be declared null and void by the SHC, the Karachi mayor and many others would have to go.

He added that the JI was also going to challenge the absence of 31 members during the mayoral election. He explained that the party had submitted its petition to the ECP and if it did not give any response, we would approach the high court.

He said the PPP would finally have to face the defeat in the matter of the Karachi mayor election.

The JI knew how to protect its mandate, Rehman said, adding that it was the mandate of 35 million people of Karachi. He said the PPP had closed the doors of employment on the people of Karachi and destroyed the economy.

He alleged that Rs2 billion were recovered from one tank of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Criticising the PPP leadership’s call for signing a charter of economy, he said that instead of signing such charters, what was needed to hold such people accountable who had looted the national exchequer.

Islamabad JI Emir Nasrullah Randhawa and media coordinator Shahid Shamsi were also present on the occasion. Earlier on Thursday, Rehman made similar remarks as he addressed a ceremony in Karachi in the honour of the elected representatives of the JI.

He vowed to offer strong opposition to what he called “the PPP’s illegitimate government” in the City Council. The elected representatives belonging to the JI would put up strong resistance to the corruption mafia, he added.

Rehman said the JI in the local government would serve the masses, not the corrupt system. He directed the elected representatives to set goals for themselves and invest all of their energies and resources to achieve them. He directed them to identify and support the honest officials within the local government.

He said the JI would serve the Karachiites through development and progress but it would never surrender its due right to the mayor’s office as the PPP “rigged the mayoral poll with the help of naked fascism and illegal usage of state machinery”. He said the PPP leadership was being questioned across Pakistan over mandate theft in Karachi and that was why PPP had been unmasked.

He further said that the JI would not accept an ambush on the mandate of Karachiites, who had expressed their trust in the JI as it emerged as the largest party with 118 elected representatives and the largest number of votes despite all the rigging and fascist tactics.

He added that that Karachiites had also supported the JI in regard to the Karachi Rights Movement. The 258 women, introduced to the City Council by the JI on the reserved seats, would also play their due role for the betterment and progress in Karachi, he said.

Rehman congratulated the elected members on acquiring a high moral ground as not even a single JI member could be convinced to switch loyalties. He also vowed to get back all the due administrative and monetary powers from the PPP for the city government. He warned the PPP against creating obstacles to the progress and development of the towns won by the JI.

He said PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims that the PPP would serve the Karachiites and take along with him all the stakeholders in the city, but on the other hand, it had been ordered that officials belonging to interior areas of Sindh be placed as departmental heads in Karachi.

The JI leader asked Bilawal to explain the whopping Rs8,500 billion development budget showed as spent on Sindh during the past 15 years.

JI leaders Usama Razi, Saifuddin Advocate, Abdul Jameel, Qazi Saddaruddin, Farooq Nematullah and others also addressed the reception ceremony.