FIFA extends NC mandate again

LAHORE: FIFA has officially informed the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee that it has been given extension in its mandate until March 2024 to hold the PFF elections in a fair and transparent way.

“FIFA’s letter has been officially received which states that NC has got extension until March 2024,” a source privy to the development told The News.

The source did not share the other contents of the letter with this correspondent.

“I will not be able to share with you other contents of the letter,” the source said.

FIFA Council on Friday decided to extend the mandate of the NC which was going to expire on June 30.

This is the third time that Haroon Malik-led NC has got extension in its mandate.

FIFA had also kept extending the mandates of the previous NC led by Humza Khan. It is pertinent to mention here that NC was installed by FIFA for the first time in September 2019 to bring normalcy to the Pakistan football and hold the PFF elections.

So far no significant steps have been taken by NC towards the PFF elections.

The IPC ministry is not happy with the working of NC and football community has also shown concerns over the way the electoral process is being delayed.