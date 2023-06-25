Lucman, Habibullah win gold medals in World Games

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Muhammad Luqman and Habibullah won gold medals in their respective events to stretch the country’s gold medals tally to nine in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. Luqman snared gold in the 100m race by clocking 15.21 seconds of timing. Luqman also won the long jump silver medal.

Meanwhile, in powerlifting, Habibullah won gold in the 83 kilogramme deadlift. He also won silvers in squat, bench press and in total.

Mirwaiz won silver in the 3000m race. He completed the distance in ten minutes and 11 seconds.

Pakistan hockey team won bronze by beating Paraguay 3-2 in the game for the third place. This is the first time that Pakistan is featuring in hockey.

In swimming’s 50m freestyle, Hasan Patel won bronze when he clocked one minute and 3.93 seconds. Sadia Junaid won silver medal in tennis women's singles.

Due to heavy rain some events were reshuffled which will be held on the final day on Sunday (today).