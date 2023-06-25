Israel forces kill Palestinian at checkpoint

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces on Saturday killed a Palestinian who opened fire on a checkpoint north of Jerusalem, lightly wounding a guard, police said while a Palestinian militant group claimed the attack.
Israeli police said a “suspect opened fire at the security forces operating at the (Qalandia) crossing”.
“The security forces operating at the crossing engaged the threat by returning fire and neutralised the terrorist. The death of the terrorist was later determined at the scene,” a police statement said.
The Qalandia checkpoint is the main gateway used by Palestinians between annexed east Jerusalem and Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.
