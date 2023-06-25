Man killed by ‘thieves’ in Thatta

SUKKUR: An old man was killed and two others injured by the alleged thieves in Thatta. Reports said that in the village Suhbat Khushk in Dadu, thieves fired at inmates when they offered resistance on their way to stealing away buffaloes in which old man Muhammad Moosa Mallah was killed while three inmates of house Nazeer, Bashir and Gul Mallah were injured.
The villagers brought the dead body to Thatta-Gora Barri road and demanded the arrest of the killers. However, on the assurance of the police, they cleared a road.
SUKKUR: Dacoits at Sukkur-Ghotki border CEPC road Khar bridge fired, stopped a truck and kidnapped four inmates of the...
LAHORE: PDMA has predicted that the weather is expected to be pleasant on Eid-ul-Azha due to the arrival of a rain...
ISLAMABAD: Two Afghan bike riding gunmen opened firing at cops of Dolphin Squad at G-12 police picket late Friday...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has started preparations for general elections as its Secretary General Nayyer...
PESHAWAR: In second attack on Sikhs in two consecutive days in the provincial capital, one Manmohan Singh was murdered...
LAHORE: A special court central judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad Saturday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Parvez...