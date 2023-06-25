Man killed by ‘thieves’ in Thatta

SUKKUR: An old man was killed and two others injured by the alleged thieves in Thatta. Reports said that in the village Suhbat Khushk in Dadu, thieves fired at inmates when they offered resistance on their way to stealing away buffaloes in which old man Muhammad Moosa Mallah was killed while three inmates of house Nazeer, Bashir and Gul Mallah were injured.

The villagers brought the dead body to Thatta-Gora Barri road and demanded the arrest of the killers. However, on the assurance of the police, they cleared a road.