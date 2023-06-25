 
close
Sunday June 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Sukkur police recover four hostages from kidnappers

By Our Correspondent
June 25, 2023

SUKKUR: Dacoits at Sukkur-Ghotki border CEPC road Khar bridge fired, stopped a truck and kidnapped four inmates of the truck. Police chased the dacoits. An exchange of firing continued for two hours. When police besieged them, the dacoits freed the kidnapped persons and escaped.

The freed inmates of the truck were identified as Javed s/o Ameer Syed belonged to Karachi, Hayat Khan, Peshawar and Naushad Khan and Mirbaz Khan belonged to Peshawar.