Sukkur police recover four hostages from kidnappers

SUKKUR: Dacoits at Sukkur-Ghotki border CEPC road Khar bridge fired, stopped a truck and kidnapped four inmates of the truck. Police chased the dacoits. An exchange of firing continued for two hours. When police besieged them, the dacoits freed the kidnapped persons and escaped.

The freed inmates of the truck were identified as Javed s/o Ameer Syed belonged to Karachi, Hayat Khan, Peshawar and Naushad Khan and Mirbaz Khan belonged to Peshawar.