Bike riders fire at Dolphin Squad

ISLAMABAD: Two Afghan bike riding gunmen opened firing at cops of Dolphin Squad at G-12 police picket late Friday night, hit one of four cops and sped away.

The injured cop, Sartaj Khan has been shifted to PIMS hospital where he is stated stable. Sartaj Khan lodged a written complaint with the Sumbal police station saying that he was on checking duty with his three colleague constables when he intercepted a Honda-125 bike for checking but the pillion riding gunman opened firing at him sustaining a bullet in his leg.