Another Sikh shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In second attack on Sikhs in two consecutive days in the provincial capital, one Manmohan Singh was murdered by unidentified attackers in Kakshal locality on Saturday.

A day earlier another Sikh was shot and injured in Dabgari area of the provincial capital. The second incident in two days triggered concerns among the locals.

“Manmohan Singh, 34, was on his to home in an auto rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara, Kakshal,” a spokesman for the capital city police told on Saturday night. He was taken to hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The official said senior police officials and investigation teams have rushed to the spot to collect CCTV footage and other evidences. Besides, a search operation was also launched in the vicinity to arrest the culprits.

The inspector general of police Akhtar Hayat Khan said he has tasked the capital city police to arrest the culprits at earliest. A day ago, one Tarlug Singh son of Makhan Singh was shot in the leg by unidentified armed men in Dabgari. He was taken to hospital where his condition was out of danger. In the recent months, a Sikh was shot dead in his shop in Dir Colony. Also, attacks on Sikhs were reported near Kohat Adda and Sarband last year.