 
close
Sunday June 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Court gives Elahi post-arrest bail

By Our Correspondent
June 25, 2023

LAHORE: A special court central judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad Saturday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi post-arrest bail in a money-laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.

On June 21, Elahi was taken into custody from the district jail in this case.

The court had issued an order for the PTI president’s release from the District Camp jail, which stated that Elahi is to be released “if not wanted in any other case and after confirmation of surety bonds”. The court accepted Elahi’s bail plea for surety bonds worth Rs10,000.