PPP can’t forgive May 9 rioters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Saturday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) cannot forgive and soft against those who attacked the sensitive military installations and monuments of martyrs on May 9 and those responsible will be taken to task as per Constitution and law.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that the PPP will not be soft on the events of May 9 and all and those responsible will be taken to task according to law,” she said while addressing a press conference along with Senator Rubina Khalid and PPP’s Chief Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Saturday.

Shazia Marri said no institution has the right to disrupt the democratic and political stability of Pakistan and if those responsible for May 9 are not punished today, everyone will follow the same path in the future. “The judiciary has the biggest responsibility to punish criminals,” she said.

She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a person is using Twitter and social media to attack security institutions of the country and if someone did this in America or Britain, then everyone knows what would happen to such a person there.

Shazia Marri said if a person is not involved in such crimes and is innocent, then he should not be punished at all, but those who are involved with testimonies based on formal evidence then “Legal action can be taken against them.”

She said that PPP chairman also said in his address in the National Assembly that he was not a legal expert but there are laws in the country, there is also a constitution, so whatever punishment should be given to those involved in it should be as per constitution and law of the land.

She said that PPP had been always striving for ensuring political stability and democracy in the country. She said that all the political parties were sitting together, despite ideological differences, for the sake of the country’s economic and political stability and strengthening democracy. She said the coalition government came into power, after the removal of former prime minister through a constitutional way, to address the suffering of people amid inflation, unemployment and poverty due to the ineffective policies of the previous government.

Shazia Marri dispelled the impression of any strife between PMLN and PPP and said Bilawal Bhutto has explained that the basic issue was the funds for the flood victims. She said Bilawal Bhutto in his speech highlighted the way a fascist leader in the United States promoting hatred-based populism gave a call on January 06 for attacking the parliament and sensitive institutions led the democratic country take action against him for the country’s stability, banning him on social media from where he was instigating violence. “The same story was repeated in our country on May 9,” she said.

Shazia Marri said that Bilawal Bhutto in his speech stated that there was always a red line in any democratic country which bare such actions that were threat to the country’s integrity and security. “Civilized countries always take action for national integrity,” she added.

About the sufferings of those affected due to the floods last year, Shazia Marri said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto have effectively voiced the miseries of the 33 million people affected due to devastating floods at international forums. “As a result of this, Pakistan received financial assistance of nine billion dollars for the flood affected people’s rehabilitation,” she told.

Responding to a question with regard to two senior party leaders—Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa—on suspension of their membership by PPP Chapter of Central Punjab, Shazia Marri responded that strict action will be taken against the senior people who are violating the party policy. “We also know that the actions of such people are increasing the anger among the party workers. In any case, the violation of such party policy by such senior people cannot be condoned,” she said.

Shazia Marri said that PPP was not a party but an ideology with which people want to connect. “We are welcoming those who are joining Pakistan People’s Party to serve the masses”.

She said that PPP does not believe in the politics of revenge as the President of PPPP, Asif Ali Zardari believes democracy as the best revenge. There are no political prisoners in our party’s tenure, she added.

Speaking about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s situation, Senator Rubina Khalid said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had worked as vanguard in the war against terrorism and rendered countless sacrifices.

Following the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari restored peace in the Malakand Division through eliminating terrorism and establishing writ of the state which she termed a landmark achievement of PPP.

She said KP province has witnessed unprecedented developments during the period of PPP from 2008 till 2013 while the PTI-led government played havoc with the province especially in the health sector during last ten years.