Sunday June 25, 2023
National

Sindh DIG IT briefed on PSCA working

By Our Correspondent
June 25, 2023

LAHORE: Sindh Police DIG IT Pervez Ahmed Chandio visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here on Saturday. DIG Pervez Ahmed Chandio was given a detailed briefing about the working of PSCA. The purpose of the visit was to enhance collaboration and understanding of the operational workings between PSCA and Sindh Police for Karachi Safe City project.