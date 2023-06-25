Sindh DIG IT briefed on PSCA working

LAHORE: Sindh Police DIG IT Pervez Ahmed Chandio visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here on Saturday. DIG Pervez Ahmed Chandio was given a detailed briefing about the working of PSCA. The purpose of the visit was to enhance collaboration and understanding of the operational workings between PSCA and Sindh Police for Karachi Safe City project.
SUKKUR: An old man was killed and two others injured by the alleged thieves in Thatta. Reports said that in the...
SUKKUR: Dacoits at Sukkur-Ghotki border CEPC road Khar bridge fired, stopped a truck and kidnapped four inmates of the...
LAHORE: PDMA has predicted that the weather is expected to be pleasant on Eid-ul-Azha due to the arrival of a rain...
ISLAMABAD: Two Afghan bike riding gunmen opened firing at cops of Dolphin Squad at G-12 police picket late Friday...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has started preparations for general elections as its Secretary General Nayyer...
PESHAWAR: In second attack on Sikhs in two consecutive days in the provincial capital, one Manmohan Singh was murdered...