Heat wave: Over 300 drinking water points to be set up

LAHORE: The district administration has started implementing a comprehensive heat wave prevention plan. Due to rising temperature, more than 300 free water points will be installed across the City. DC Rafia Haidar expressed these views while chairing a meeting about heat wave arrangements.

The meeting was chaired by DG Food Authority, water companies and various others. She disclosed that water companies will set up heat wave protection water camps under the welfare scheme and clean drinking water points will also be installed at the most crowded places in the city. She said that water filtration plants are also being renovated for an abundant supply of clean water and free water points will be installed at all rush hour locations including construction projects and bus stops. She said that a supply of clean drinking water is the most important to prevent heat waves. She said that in a heat wave, the risk of water and salt deficiency in the body or getting cold increases.

DC Lahore Rafia Haidar further requested citizens to drink water more and more and avoid sunlight, cover your head, wear light, loose and soft clothes. She further said that in case of fainting from heat, pour cold water on the head.